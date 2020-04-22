Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Data Management Platforms market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Data Management Platforms market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Data Management Platforms market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Data Management Platforms market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Data Management Platforms market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Data Management Platforms market during the assessment period.

Data Management Platforms Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Data Management Platforms market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Data Management Platforms market. The Data Management Platforms market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Neustar, Inc., Rocket Fuel, Inc., Turn Inc., KBM Group LLC, Cxense ASA, Lotame Solutions, Inc., Krux Digital, LLC, and eXelate, Inc.

Key Segments

By Data Source

First Party Data

Second Party Data

Third Part Data

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-User

Media Agency

Brand/Retailer

Publisher

Ad Network

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC



China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Neustar, Inc.

Rocket Fuel, Inc.

Turn Inc.

KBM Group LLC

Cxense ASA

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

Krux Digital, LLC

eXelate, Inc.

