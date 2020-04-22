Coronavirus’ business impact: Cosmetic Skin Care Market Risk Analysis 2019-2028
The global Cosmetic Skin Care market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cosmetic Skin Care market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cosmetic Skin Care market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cosmetic Skin Care market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cosmetic Skin Care market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Key players included in this report are Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, The Body Shop International plc., THALGO COSMETIC GmbH, Natura Bissé International, S.A., The Aromatherapy Company, L’Oreal Group, ESPA International Ltd., Éminence Organic Skin Care, Pevonia Global, Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC, Ascendis.co.za., Unilever, Guinot S.A., Laboratories IPRAD, SkinMedica Inc., and Obagi Medical Products, Inc., among others.
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cosmetic skin care market has been segmented as follows:
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Product Type
- Anti-Aging
- Skin Whitening
- Sensitive Skin
- Anti-Acne
- Dry Care
- Bath & Shower
- Intimate Hygiene
- Others
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Distribution Channel
- Super Markets and Hyper Markets
- Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores
- Spas
- Pharmacies
- Others
Each market player encompassed in the Cosmetic Skin Care market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cosmetic Skin Care market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Cosmetic Skin Care Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cosmetic Skin Care market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cosmetic Skin Care market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Cosmetic Skin Care market report?
- A critical study of the Cosmetic Skin Care market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Cosmetic Skin Care market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Cosmetic Skin Care landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Cosmetic Skin Care market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Cosmetic Skin Care market share and why?
- What strategies are the Cosmetic Skin Care market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Cosmetic Skin Care market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Cosmetic Skin Care market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Cosmetic Skin Care market by the end of 2029?
