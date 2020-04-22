E-commerce is well and truly here to stay and has revolutionized the retail industry. E-commerce has essentially transformed the world into one big global village, allowing companies to reach customers in far-flung areas. The developing world in particular is predicted to be ‘mobile-first’ or even ‘mobile-only’, and smartphone sales have already eclipsed that of traditional PCs.

The comfort and convenience provided by mobile e-commerce is unparalleled and it aims to cater to the demand for niche products as well as traditional ones. Any company that chooses to ignore the mobile e-commerce movement does so at its own peril.

The smartphone explosion has led to mobile wallets and contactless payments being adopted slowly but surely. Developing countries are leading the way when it comes to becoming cashless and they have taken to the mobile phone to transfer funds like no other device. A few of the factors responsible for widespread adoption of mobile payments include efficiency, cost-effectiveness, usability, transaction security and interoperability. Even though credit and debit cards currently enjoy a higher rate of usage, the advent of mobile payment Apps and other contactless payments should ensure that they become the go-to-solution for all kinds of payment needs in the future.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Consumer Mobile Payments by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

Major Players in Consumer Mobile Payments market are:

ACI Worldwide

Alphabet

Samsung Electronics

DH

Fidelity National Information Services

Fiserv

Jack Henry & Associates

MasterCard

PayPal Holdings

Square

…..

The study objectives of this report are:-

To analyze global Consumer Mobile Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Mobile Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Product Type of Consumer Mobile Payments Market:-

Remote

Proximity

Key Applications:-

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Airline

Others

Facets of the Market Report:-

An extensive summarization of the Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market.

The current and forecasted regional market size data based on applications, types, and regions.

Market trends, drivers and challenges for the Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market.

Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares.

The report offers latest technological innovations and the recent R&D developments.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

The information for each competitor includes:-

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Consumer Mobile Payments market:-

Chapter 1: Consumer Mobile Payments Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Consumer Mobile Payments Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Consumer Mobile Payments,

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Consumer Mobile Payments.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Consumer Mobile Payments by Regions.

Chapter 6: Consumer Mobile Payments Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Consumer Mobile Payments Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Consumer Mobile Payments.

Chapter 9: Consumer Mobile Payments Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research

