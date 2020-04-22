Market Overview:

The Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Telecommunications billing is the group of processes of communications service providers that are responsible to collect consumption data, calculate charging and billing information, produce bills to customers, process their payments and manage debt collection. Telecommunications cloud billing provides several benefits including – high accuracy in billing, duplicate records checking, availability of itemized bill, paperless bill generation, easy implemented of tariff charges.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand for Data and Vas Services

1.2 Less Operational Cost

1.3 Growing Rate of Mobile Users

1.4 Growing Demand for Bundled Services and Need for Real-Time Billing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing Volume of Customer Transaction

2.2 Strict Telecom Rules and Regulations

Market Segmentation:

The Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market is segmented on the basis of application, service, deployment model, end-user, cloud platform, type of billing, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Customer Management

1.2 Account Management

1.3 Revenue Management

1.4 Others

2. By Service:

2.1 Professional Services

2.2 Managed Services

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Private Cloud

3.2 Public Cloud

3.3 Hybrid Cloud

4. By End-User:

4.1 Enterprises

4.2 Individuals

5. By Cloud Platform:

5.1 SaaS

5.2 IaaS

5.3 PaaS

6. By Type of Billing:

6.1 Roaming

6.2 Convergent

6.3 Postpaid

6.4 Interconnect

6.5 Prepaid

6.6 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Asiainfo Inc

3. CGI Group Inc

4. Cerillion PLC

5. Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation)

6. Tech Mahindra Ltd

7. Computer Sciences Corporation

8. Amdocs Inc

9. Huawei Technologies

10. Ericsson

11. Redknee Solutions Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

