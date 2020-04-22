The Global Cinnamon Oil Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to rising consumer demand for protective fabrics due to growing health awareness and hygienic concerns.

The Global Cinnamon Oil Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025.The major drivers of the market are increasing demand from food, pharmaceuticals and the cosmetics industry. Aromatic essential oils such as cinnamon are used in aromatherapy to improve the health of the body and mind. Adverse health effects on kidney and liver due to over consumption restrains the growth of the market.

By product type, market is segmented into cinnamon leaf oil, cinnamon bark oil. Cinnamon leaf oil is cheaper and can is preferred for everyday use but cinnamon bark oil is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for highly refined oil and highly disposable income of the consumers.

On the basis of application, cinnamon oil market is segmented into food and beverages, medical use, aromatherapy, personal care. It is widely used in personal care products.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd, Now Health Group Inc, Sun Organic, doTERRA International, Young Living Limited, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. Bonsoul and others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

