Body Mist Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Body Mist Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Body Mist market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Body Mist market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Body Mist market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Body Mist market.
Leading players of the global Body Mist market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Body Mist market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Body Mist market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Body Mist market.
The major players that are operating in the global Body Mist market are: Este Lauder, L Brands, LOral, LVMH, Shiseido, Amway, Avon Products, Burberry, Chatters Canada, Coty, Edgewell Personal Care, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, Kao, Marchesa, Mary Kay, O Boticrio, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Unilever, Parfums de Coeur, Calvin Klein, Jovan, Dolce & Gabana, Curve, Drakkar, Nike, Adidas, Axe, Impulse
Global Body Mist Market by Product Type: Moisturizing Mist, Kill Odor Mist, Others
Global Body Mist Market by Application: For Men, For Women
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Body Mist market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Body Mist market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Body Mist market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Body Mist market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Body Mist market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Body Mist market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Body Mist market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Body Mist market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Body Mist market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Body Mist Market Overview
1.1 Body Mist Product Overview
1.2 Body Mist Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Moisturizing Mist
1.2.2 Kill Odor Mist
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Body Mist Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Body Mist Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Body Mist Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Body Mist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Body Mist Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Body Mist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Body Mist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Body Mist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Body Mist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Body Mist Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Body Mist Industry
1.5.1.1 Body Mist Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Body Mist Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Body Mist Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Body Mist Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Body Mist Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Body Mist Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Body Mist Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Body Mist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Body Mist Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Body Mist Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Body Mist Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Body Mist as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Body Mist Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Body Mist Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Body Mist Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Body Mist Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Body Mist Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Body Mist Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Body Mist Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Body Mist Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Body Mist Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Body Mist Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Body Mist Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Body Mist Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Body Mist by Application
4.1 Body Mist Segment by Application
4.1.1 For Men
4.1.2 For Women
4.2 Global Body Mist Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Body Mist Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Body Mist Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Body Mist Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Body Mist by Application
4.5.2 Europe Body Mist by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Body Mist by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Body Mist by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Body Mist by Application
5 North America Body Mist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Body Mist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Body Mist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Body Mist Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Body Mist Business
10.1 Este Lauder
10.1.1 Este Lauder Corporation Information
10.1.2 Este Lauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Este Lauder Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Este Lauder Body Mist Products Offered
10.1.5 Este Lauder Recent Development
10.2 L Brands
10.2.1 L Brands Corporation Information
10.2.2 L Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 L Brands Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Este Lauder Body Mist Products Offered
10.2.5 L Brands Recent Development
10.3 LOral
10.3.1 LOral Corporation Information
10.3.2 LOral Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 LOral Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 LOral Body Mist Products Offered
10.3.5 LOral Recent Development
10.4 LVMH
10.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information
10.4.2 LVMH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 LVMH Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 LVMH Body Mist Products Offered
10.4.5 LVMH Recent Development
10.5 Shiseido
10.5.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Shiseido Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Shiseido Body Mist Products Offered
10.5.5 Shiseido Recent Development
10.6 Amway
10.6.1 Amway Corporation Information
10.6.2 Amway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Amway Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Amway Body Mist Products Offered
10.6.5 Amway Recent Development
10.7 Avon Products
10.7.1 Avon Products Corporation Information
10.7.2 Avon Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Avon Products Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Avon Products Body Mist Products Offered
10.7.5 Avon Products Recent Development
10.8 Burberry
10.8.1 Burberry Corporation Information
10.8.2 Burberry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Burberry Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Burberry Body Mist Products Offered
10.8.5 Burberry Recent Development
10.9 Chatters Canada
10.9.1 Chatters Canada Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chatters Canada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Chatters Canada Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Chatters Canada Body Mist Products Offered
10.9.5 Chatters Canada Recent Development
10.10 Coty
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Body Mist Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Coty Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Coty Recent Development
10.11 Edgewell Personal Care
10.11.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information
10.11.2 Edgewell Personal Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Edgewell Personal Care Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Edgewell Personal Care Body Mist Products Offered
10.11.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Development
10.12 Henkel
10.12.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.12.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Henkel Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Henkel Body Mist Products Offered
10.12.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.13 Johnson & Johnson
10.13.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Johnson & Johnson Body Mist Products Offered
10.13.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
10.14 Kao
10.14.1 Kao Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kao Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kao Body Mist Products Offered
10.14.5 Kao Recent Development
10.15 Marchesa
10.15.1 Marchesa Corporation Information
10.15.2 Marchesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Marchesa Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Marchesa Body Mist Products Offered
10.15.5 Marchesa Recent Development
10.16 Mary Kay
10.16.1 Mary Kay Corporation Information
10.16.2 Mary Kay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Mary Kay Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Mary Kay Body Mist Products Offered
10.16.5 Mary Kay Recent Development
10.17 O Boticrio
10.17.1 O Boticrio Corporation Information
10.17.2 O Boticrio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 O Boticrio Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 O Boticrio Body Mist Products Offered
10.17.5 O Boticrio Recent Development
10.18 Procter & Gamble
10.18.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
10.18.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Procter & Gamble Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Procter & Gamble Body Mist Products Offered
10.18.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
10.19 Revlon
10.19.1 Revlon Corporation Information
10.19.2 Revlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Revlon Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Revlon Body Mist Products Offered
10.19.5 Revlon Recent Development
10.20 Unilever
10.20.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.20.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Unilever Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Unilever Body Mist Products Offered
10.20.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.21 Parfums de Coeur
10.21.1 Parfums de Coeur Corporation Information
10.21.2 Parfums de Coeur Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Parfums de Coeur Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Parfums de Coeur Body Mist Products Offered
10.21.5 Parfums de Coeur Recent Development
10.22 Calvin Klein
10.22.1 Calvin Klein Corporation Information
10.22.2 Calvin Klein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Calvin Klein Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Calvin Klein Body Mist Products Offered
10.22.5 Calvin Klein Recent Development
10.23 Jovan
10.23.1 Jovan Corporation Information
10.23.2 Jovan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Jovan Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Jovan Body Mist Products Offered
10.23.5 Jovan Recent Development
10.24 Dolce & Gabana
10.24.1 Dolce & Gabana Corporation Information
10.24.2 Dolce & Gabana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Dolce & Gabana Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Dolce & Gabana Body Mist Products Offered
10.24.5 Dolce & Gabana Recent Development
10.25 Curve
10.25.1 Curve Corporation Information
10.25.2 Curve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Curve Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Curve Body Mist Products Offered
10.25.5 Curve Recent Development
10.26 Drakkar
10.26.1 Drakkar Corporation Information
10.26.2 Drakkar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.26.3 Drakkar Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Drakkar Body Mist Products Offered
10.26.5 Drakkar Recent Development
10.27 Nike
10.27.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.27.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.27.3 Nike Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Nike Body Mist Products Offered
10.27.5 Nike Recent Development
10.28 Adidas
10.28.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.28.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.28.3 Adidas Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.28.4 Adidas Body Mist Products Offered
10.28.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.29 Axe
10.29.1 Axe Corporation Information
10.29.2 Axe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.29.3 Axe Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.29.4 Axe Body Mist Products Offered
10.29.5 Axe Recent Development
10.30 Impulse
10.30.1 Impulse Corporation Information
10.30.2 Impulse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.30.3 Impulse Body Mist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.30.4 Impulse Body Mist Products Offered
10.30.5 Impulse Recent Development
11 Body Mist Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Body Mist Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Body Mist Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
