Registering a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023), the global automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials market is predicted to generate a revenue of $11,467.5 million by 2023, witnessing a substantial increase in revenue from $7,579.8 million in 2017. The factors positively influencing the market growth are the rising demand for light-weight automobiles across the world and advancements in the material sciences field. Substances which have the ability to reduce or block noise, vibration, harshness (NVH) generated from vehicle parts, such as the steering wheel, engine box, and accelerator paddles are referred to as NVH materials.

The automotive NVH materials market is observing the trend of the emergence of bio-based polyurethane. Presently, synthetic polyurethane is used for all automotive NVH applications, as it is light weight and have appreciable acoustic properties. However, with the rising popularity of eco-friendly cars, many manufacturers are focusing on using natural materials, such as soya, felt, and sugarcane fibers for developing bio-based polyurethane. This is easily biodegradable, has lowcost, and helps in noise and carbon emission reduction; all of these properties makebio-based polyurethane more preferred over synthetic materials.

The automotive NVH materials market is witnessing growth due to the advancements in the field of material science. To take care of the noise generated from automobile parts, huge amounts of insulation was used to fill door panels, floors, and roofs. With technical advancements, scientists have been able to develop high-performance acoustic materials, such as biopolymers, natural fiber composites, and recycled materials.These materials offer high air resistance, high density, and high dampening properties, which help in effectively reducing NVH in vehicles.

The major lucrative opportunity for the automotive NVH materials market growth is the adoption of NVH materials by key players. There has been a growing demand for lightweight vehicles in the market, which is further adding to the requirement for NVH materials, as these materials effectively provide vibration dampening effects and sound absorption. These materials also enhance the fuel efficiency of vehicles and also help in the reduction of carbon emissions.

Automotive NVH materials market competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive NVH materials market are DowDuPont Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Covestro AG, 3M Company, BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Borgers SE & Co. KGaA.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE NVH MATERIALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Rubber

Foam

PVC

Metal Sheet

Cork

Felt

Others

By Application

Sound Absorption

Insulation

Vibration Damping

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

LCV

HCV

By Region