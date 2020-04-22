The global automotive armrest market can be segmented on the basis of channel, applications and region. The channel segment is further segmented into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket, out of which, the original equipment manufacturer is expected to dominate the market on the back of increasing production and sale of new vehicles in automotive market. Further, aftermarket is the second leading market for automotive armrest due to non-availability of armrest in the mid-range cars. Based on applications, it is sub-segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle, out of which passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market on account of growing rate of population and the more frequent usage of passenger vehicles in the everyday life.

The global automotive armrest market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The increase in car rental services on account of long working hours is augmented to grow the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing number of road trips, rising focus on interior designing if the cars and increasing demand for armrests in the aftermarket are some of the significant factors which are expected to affect the growth of the automotive armrest market positively.

Regionally, the global automotive armrest market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of automotive armrest on the back of rising sales of new vehicles in automobile market coupled with increasing purchasing power of individuals. Asia-Pacific is a hub of automotive manufacturing across the globe. The rising demand for automobiles is supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Car Rental Services to Augment the Market Growth

Rapid development in the number of car rental services, rising number of road trips, increasing focus on interior designing and raising demand for aftermarket of armrest is anticipated to drive the global automotive armrest market over the forecast period.

However, the users perceive armrest as a luxury product. Apart from that, there is non-availability of armrest in the mid-range cars. These factors might hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Automotive Armrest Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers the detailed overview of the global automotive armrest market in terms of market segmentation by channel, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive armrest market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Grammer AG, Adient, Ningbo Jifeng, Piston Group (Irvin), Toyota Boshoku, Kongsberg Automotive, Tachi-s, Fehrer, Siwode, Rati and Martur.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive armrest market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

