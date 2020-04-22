LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Athletic Footwear Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Athletic Footwear market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Athletic Footwear market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Athletic Footwear market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Athletic Footwear market.

Leading players of the global Athletic Footwear market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Athletic Footwear market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Athletic Footwear market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Athletic Footwear market.

The major players that are operating in the global Athletic Footwear market are: NIKE, Adidas Group, Puma, New Balance, Asics, Skecher, K-Swiss, MIZUNO, KAPPA, Merrell, Vibram, LI-NING, ANTA, XTEP, 361°, PEAK

Global Athletic Footwear Market by Product Type: Football Athletic Footwear, Basketball Athletic Footwear, Other Athletic Footwear

Global Athletic Footwear Market by Application: Professional Athletic Footwear, Amateur Athletic Footwear

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Athletic Footwear market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Athletic Footwear market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Athletic Footwear market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Athletic Footwear market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Athletic Footwear market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Athletic Footwear market

Highlighting important trends of the global Athletic Footwear market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Athletic Footwear market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Athletic Footwear market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Athletic Footwear Market Overview

1.1 Athletic Footwear Product Overview

1.2 Athletic Footwear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Football Athletic Footwear

1.2.2 Basketball Athletic Footwear

1.2.3 Other Athletic Footwear

1.3 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Athletic Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Athletic Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Athletic Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Athletic Footwear Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Athletic Footwear Industry

1.5.1.1 Athletic Footwear Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Athletic Footwear Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Athletic Footwear Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Athletic Footwear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Athletic Footwear Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Athletic Footwear Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Athletic Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Athletic Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Athletic Footwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Athletic Footwear Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Athletic Footwear Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Athletic Footwear as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Athletic Footwear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Athletic Footwear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Athletic Footwear Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Athletic Footwear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Athletic Footwear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Athletic Footwear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Athletic Footwear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Athletic Footwear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Athletic Footwear by Application

4.1 Athletic Footwear Segment by Application

4.1.1 Professional Athletic Footwear

4.1.2 Amateur Athletic Footwear

4.2 Global Athletic Footwear Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Athletic Footwear Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Athletic Footwear Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Athletic Footwear Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Athletic Footwear by Application

4.5.2 Europe Athletic Footwear by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Athletic Footwear by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear by Application

5 North America Athletic Footwear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Athletic Footwear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Athletic Footwear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Athletic Footwear Business

10.1 NIKE

10.1.1 NIKE Corporation Information

10.1.2 NIKE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 NIKE Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NIKE Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.1.5 NIKE Recent Development

10.2 Adidas Group

10.2.1 Adidas Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adidas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NIKE Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.2.5 Adidas Group Recent Development

10.3 Puma

10.3.1 Puma Corporation Information

10.3.2 Puma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Puma Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Puma Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.3.5 Puma Recent Development

10.4 New Balance

10.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information

10.4.2 New Balance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 New Balance Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 New Balance Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.4.5 New Balance Recent Development

10.5 Asics

10.5.1 Asics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Asics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Asics Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Asics Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.5.5 Asics Recent Development

10.6 Skecher

10.6.1 Skecher Corporation Information

10.6.2 Skecher Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Skecher Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Skecher Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.6.5 Skecher Recent Development

10.7 K-Swiss

10.7.1 K-Swiss Corporation Information

10.7.2 K-Swiss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 K-Swiss Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 K-Swiss Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.7.5 K-Swiss Recent Development

10.8 MIZUNO

10.8.1 MIZUNO Corporation Information

10.8.2 MIZUNO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 MIZUNO Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 MIZUNO Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.8.5 MIZUNO Recent Development

10.9 KAPPA

10.9.1 KAPPA Corporation Information

10.9.2 KAPPA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 KAPPA Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 KAPPA Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.9.5 KAPPA Recent Development

10.10 Merrell

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Merrell Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Merrell Recent Development

10.11 Vibram

10.11.1 Vibram Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vibram Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Vibram Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Vibram Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.11.5 Vibram Recent Development

10.12 LI-NING

10.12.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

10.12.2 LI-NING Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 LI-NING Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 LI-NING Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.12.5 LI-NING Recent Development

10.13 ANTA

10.13.1 ANTA Corporation Information

10.13.2 ANTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ANTA Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ANTA Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.13.5 ANTA Recent Development

10.14 XTEP

10.14.1 XTEP Corporation Information

10.14.2 XTEP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 XTEP Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 XTEP Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.14.5 XTEP Recent Development

10.15 361°

10.15.1 361° Corporation Information

10.15.2 361° Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 361° Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 361° Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.15.5 361° Recent Development

10.16 PEAK

10.16.1 PEAK Corporation Information

10.16.2 PEAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 PEAK Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 PEAK Athletic Footwear Products Offered

10.16.5 PEAK Recent Development

11 Athletic Footwear Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Athletic Footwear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Athletic Footwear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.