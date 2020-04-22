Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Europe Market to Increase Exponentially During 2019 – 2027
Global Europe Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Europe market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Europe market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Europe market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Europe market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Europe market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Europe market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Europe Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Europe market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Europe market
- Most recent developments in the current Europe market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Europe market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Europe market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Europe market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Europe market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Europe market?
- What is the projected value of the Europe market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Europe market?
Europe Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Europe market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Europe market. The Europe market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
- By Type
- By Raw Material
- By End Use
- By Distribution Channel
- By Country
On the basis of type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Plates
- Trays & Containers
- Cutleries
- Cups & Bowls
- Clamshells
Of the aforementioned types, the cups & bowls segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The trays & containers segment is expected to expand at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of value, the cutleries segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Europe biodegradable foodservice disposables market, followed by the cups & bowls segment.
On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented as follows:
- Bioplastics
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Starch Based
- Pulp & Paper
- Woods & Leaves
Of the aforementioned segments, the pulp & paper segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period in terms of value. The bio plastic segment is expected to showcase favorable growth in the near future.
The report also analyzes the market on the basis of end users, which include:
- Hotel & Other accommodation facilities
- Restaurants
- Café and Bistros
- Bars & Pubs
- Clubs
- Foodservice Providers/Caterers
- Institutions
Among all the above segments, the restaurants segment occupied the largest share of the market both in terms of value and volume in 2015 and is expected to continue to remain dominant in the market over the forecast period.
The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into:
- Wholesalers
- Hypermarket/supermarkets
- Cash & Carry
- Logistic Providers
- Distributors
- Online
Among all the above segments, the cash and carry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2014 in terms of both value and volume and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.
The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and provides estimated market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period
Countries covered in the report are:
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Switzerland
The U.K. market dominated the overall market in 2014 in terms of both value and volume share and the market in the country is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
