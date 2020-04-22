A recent market study on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market reveals that the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is discussed in the presented study.

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hanwha Group, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Braskem SA. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

This report segments the global EVA market as follows:

Ethylene Vinyl acetate (EVA) Market – Product Segment Analysis

High EVA

Low EVA

Very Low EVA

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market – Application Analysis

Films

Foams

Hot Melt Adhesives

Photovoltaic Cells

Wires & Cables

Others (Including hose & tubing, etc.)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



