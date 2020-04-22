Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Aluminum Market Size, Share, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue Forecast to 2029
A recent market study on the global Aluminum market reveals that the global Aluminum market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Aluminum market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Aluminum market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Aluminum market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Aluminum market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Aluminum market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Aluminum market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Aluminum Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Aluminum market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Aluminum market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Aluminum market
The presented report segregates the Aluminum market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Aluminum market.
Segmentation of the Aluminum market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Aluminum market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Aluminum market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rio Tinto Plc
BHP Billiton Group
United Company RUSAL Plc
Alcoa
National Aluminum Company Limited
Norsk Hydro ASA
Aluminerie Alouette
Hindalco Industries Limited
Vedanta Resources Plc
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
China Power Investment Corporation
East Hope Group Company Limited
Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum Co. Ltd
Qingtongxia Aluminum Plant
Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing
Vimetco N.V.
YiChuan Yugang Longquan Aluminum Company
Corporacin Venezolana de Guayana
Trimet Aluminum SE
Century Aluminum Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aluminium Compounds
Pure Aluminium
Segment by Application
Transportation
Packaging
Construction
Electrical
Other
