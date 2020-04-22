(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s “Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report

The estimated incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) to be 6–8 per 100,000 annually. It has been found that majority of the cases are of Grade 1&2, followed by Grade 4&5, and least are contribute by Grade 3.

” According to Delveinsight, Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) is more common in females.”

Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) is a serious condition that not just affects the brain, but multiple other organ systems as well. Despite a steady reduction of mortality from acute SAH in recent years, from over half to approximately one-third, this entity is still associated with considerable morbidity and mortality.

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a worldwide health burden with high fatality and permanent disability rates. These aneurysms, located at the branching point of proximal intracranial arteries, are not uncommon and found in about 2% of the adult population (and even more frequently in those with a family history of aSAH or polycystic kidney disease).

Risk factors for aneurysm rupture include hypertension, smoking, heavy alcohol use, and cocaine abuse. Mortality can be as high as 50%, with 10–20% of patients dying within the first 24 h from cardiac arrhythmias or cerebral herniation.

Delayed ischemic neurologic deficit (DIND; also referred to as clinical/symptomatic vasospasm or delayed cerebral ischemia) is a serious and poorly understood complication of aSAH, occurring in 20–40% of patients.

Several grading systems are used to assess the initial clinical and radiologic features of subarachnoid hemorrhage. The two most widely used clinical scales are those of Hunt and Hess and the World Federation of Neurological Surgeons. The latter is currently preferred since it is based on the sum score of the Glasgow Coma Scale (a very reliable method for evaluating the level of consciousness) and the presence of focal neurologic signs.

The incidence of aSAH has been shown to be associated with numerous nonmodifiable (age, gender, ethnicity, family history, aneurysm location, and size) and modifiable (hypertension, body mass index, tobacco, and illicit drug use) risk factors. Although early repair of ruptured aneurysms and aggressive postoperative management has improved the overall outcomes.

The treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) was subject to fundamental changes in the last two decades. The introduction of endovascular coiling, beside the wellestablished method of neurosurgical clipping, extended the treatment options in aSAH. With the evolution of endovascular procedures, the availability of coiling became more widespread.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered:

SFX-01 Clazosentan

And many others

The key players in Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) market are:

Evgen Pharma Actelion Pharmaceuticals

And many others

