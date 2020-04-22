(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Some of the key facts of the report

The estimated incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) to be 6–8 per 100,000 annually.

2. It has been found that majority of the cases are of Grade 1&2, followed by Grade 4&5, and least are contribute by Grade 3.

” According to Delveinsight, Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) is more common in females.”

Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH) is a serious condition that not just affects the brain, but multiple other organ systems as well. Despite a steady reduction of mortality from acute SAH in recent years, from over half to approximately one-third, this entity is still associated with considerable morbidity and mortality.

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a worldwide health burden with high fatality and permanent disability rates. These aneurysms, located at the branching point of proximal intracranial arteries, are not uncommon and found in about 2% of the adult population (and even more frequently in those with a family history of aSAH or polycystic kidney disease).

Risk factors for aneurysm rupture include hypertension, smoking, heavy alcohol use, and cocaine abuse. Mortality can be as high as 50%, with 10–20% of patients dying within the first 24 h from cardiac arrhythmias or cerebral herniation.

Delayed ischemic neurologic deficit (DIND; also referred to as clinical/symptomatic vasospasm or delayed cerebral ischemia) is a serious and poorly understood complication of aSAH, occurring in 20–40% of patients.

Several grading systems are used to assess the initial clinical and radiologic features of subarachnoid hemorrhage. The two most widely used clinical scales are those of Hunt and Hess and the World Federation of Neurological Surgeons. The latter is currently preferred since it is based on the sum score of the Glasgow Coma Scale (a very reliable method for evaluating the level of consciousness) and the presence of focal neurologic signs.

The incidence of aSAH has been shown to be associated with numerous nonmodifiable (age, gender, ethnicity, family history, aneurysm location, and size) and modifiable (hypertension, body mass index, tobacco, and illicit drug use) risk factors. Although early repair of ruptured aneurysms and aggressive postoperative management has improved the overall outcomes.

The treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) was subject to fundamental changes in the last two decades. The introduction of endovascular coiling, beside the wellestablished method of neurosurgical clipping, extended the treatment options in aSAH. With the evolution of endovascular procedures, the availability of coiling became more widespread.

Scope of the Report

The Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)

The report provides the segmentation of the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)

Total Cases of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)?

What are the currently available treatments of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)?

Reasons to buy

The Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) population by its epidemiology

The Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

