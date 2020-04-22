In 2017, the global aerospace composites market generated a value of $2,376.7 million and is predicted to attain a value of $4,234.4 million in 2023, advancing at a 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the wide applications of composites in military aviation, expanding commercial aircraft fleet, and increasing requirement for carbon fiber composites in aircraft manufacturing. Composites are utilized in different aerospace applications such as nacelles, engine blades, brackets, and interiors, as they play a vital role in decreasing the weight of the aircraft.

The expanding commercial aircraft fleet is a key driving factor of the aerospace composites market. As per the International Air Transport Association, the global aviation traffic is predicted to reach 7.8 billion passengers by 2036. This is ascribed to the growing travel & tourism industry, lower air fares, and improving living standards in developing countries, primarily Asian countries such as India and China. It is due to this swift growth in passenger traffic that the primary airlines across the world are investing for the expansion of their fleet size by ordering new aircraft.

Another major factor which is resulting in the growth of the aerospace composites market is the wide applications of composites in military aviation. While before the requirement for composite materials in military aviation was limited to the replacement of the metal parts of aircraft, composite materials are now being utilized for a majority of airframe structure of a military aircraft because of their high chemical, mechanical, and thermal strength. Glass and carbon fiber composites are the primarily utilized composite materials in military aircrafts.

The adoption of efficient productions process is a key trend in the aerospace composites market. At the present time, a large number of composites are manufactured by the autoclave process, which makes use of pressurized vessels at high temperature and pressure for manufacturing composite materials. However, this process takes a large amount of time, energy, and cost, which increases the overall cost of the composite material. The out of autoclave process is a more efficient composite manufacturing process that includes the manufacturing of composites within a closed mold through pressurizing and heating, without the use of autoclaves.

Competitive Landscape of Aerospace Composites Market

The global aerospace composites market is consolidated in nature, characterized by the presence of established companies such as Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon SE, and Toray Industries Inc. Some other important players operating in the market are Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., Renegade Materials Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Materion Aerospace Metal Composites, and Solvay SA.