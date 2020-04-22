The global Managed File Transfer market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Managed File Transfer market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Managed File Transfer market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Managed File Transfer market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Managed File Transfer market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.

The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Automated file transfer File Integration File Governance Security & Encryption Translation Mobile File Sharing and Collaboration File Storage Advanced Workflows Others (File Synchronization, File Acceleration etc.) Professional Services Integration and Consulting Support and Maintenance



By Model

Person-Person

Server-Person

Person-Server

Business-Business

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Logistics

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Legal, Construction etc.).

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global managed file transfer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Managed File Transfer market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Managed File Transfer market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Managed File Transfer Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Managed File Transfer market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Managed File Transfer market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

