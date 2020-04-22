Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Managed File Transfer Market – Revolutionary Trends 2028
The global Managed File Transfer market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Managed File Transfer market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Managed File Transfer market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Managed File Transfer market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Managed File Transfer market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.
The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
- Hybrid
By Solution
- Software
- Suite
- Standalone
- Automated file transfer
- File Integration
- File Governance
- Security & Encryption
- Translation
- Mobile File Sharing and Collaboration
- File Storage
- Advanced Workflows
- Others (File Synchronization, File Acceleration etc.)
- Professional Services
- Integration and Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
By Model
- Person-Person
- Server-Person
- Person-Server
- Business-Business
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)
- IT and Telecom
- Government
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Education
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utility
- Others (Travel and Hospitality, Legal, Construction etc.).
In addition, the report provides analysis of the global managed file transfer market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Managed File Transfer market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Managed File Transfer market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Managed File Transfer Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Managed File Transfer market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Managed File Transfer market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Managed File Transfer market report?
- A critical study of the Managed File Transfer market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Managed File Transfer market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Managed File Transfer landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Managed File Transfer market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Managed File Transfer market share and why?
- What strategies are the Managed File Transfer market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Managed File Transfer market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Managed File Transfer market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Managed File Transfer market by the end of 2029?
