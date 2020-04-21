The global Farm Tires market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Farm Tires market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Farm Tires market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Farm Tires Market

The recently published market study on the global Farm Tires market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Farm Tires market. Further, the study reveals that the global Farm Tires market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Farm Tires market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Farm Tires market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Farm Tires market.

High Load-carrying Capacity & Low-Pressure Farm Tires to Gain Momentum

Over the past couple of years, majority of tire manufacturers have joined the suit of IF, VF, and LSW trend, developing their own versions of tires with flexible sidewalls, which promise lower soil compaction and greater load-carrying capacity. The trend has gained increased emphasis recently, with dramatic rise in size, power, and weight of agricultural equipment.

Current generation of farm tires carry relatively more weight, and are sturdy & resilient in fields against steel and rubber belt-piercing stalks of GMO crops. High performance of these tires on roads at greater speeds for longer distances have augmented their demand among farmers worldwide. Lower-pressure tires that produce larger tire footprint are perceiving higher preference, as they distribute weight of the tractors and other agriculture machinery over the largest possible area for reducing soil compaction.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

