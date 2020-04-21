The growing online activities such as e-mail, enterprise resource planning, digital images, Salesforce automation, video surveillance and social networking data have led to an increase in unstructured data both large and small businesses. This explosion of big data has emerged as a challenge before business organization. Although organizations are increasing their IT budgets, however, in house management of such large amount of data incurs high cost. Thus, organizations are rapidly moving towards cloud storage services.

The global cloud storage market is expected to grow at CAGR 29% during 2018 – 2028 approximately. The cloud computing storage market is majorly driven by the growing use of social media for business activities and the growing e-commerce activities. Although the security and primary concerns will continue to hamper the market growth, emergence of various cloud security services will create better opportunities for the cloud storage market.

The OBRC report titled “Global Cloud Storage Market Forecast 2018 – 2028” is segmented on the basis of storage types, services, deployment model, and industry verticals and region. Cloud storage is being widely used by variety of applications such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer goods and retail, government & defence and so on. The report provides detailed company profiles of key market players and their strategies. They key players discussed in the report include Amazon Web Services, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Microsoft Corporation, AT & T Inc., Rackspace Hosting Inc., VMWare Inc. The country level analysis of each geographical region is the USP of our report.

The analysis of the report is based on various parameters such as Cloud adoption across geographies, Global online data growth, growing big data across industry verticals, Internet penetration across geographies, Data centres in various geographies, IT spending across geography. The data is collected through primary and secondary research. The report discusses detailed profiles of key market players and their strategies.

Companies Mentioned:

1 Amazon Web Services

2 Google Inc.

3 IBM Corporation

4 Hewlett Packard Company

5 Microsoft Corporation

6 AT & T Inc.

7 Rackspace Hosting Inc.

8 VMWare Inc.

9 Fujitsu Ltd.

10 Box Inc.

11 Salesforce.com

12 Dropbox Inc.

13 Justcloud.com

14 SOS online backup

15 Mozy

16 SugarSync

17 SpiderOak

18 OneDrive

19 Apple Inc.

20 Linedrive

21 Zip Cloud

22 Zoolz

23 Cabonite

24 Backblaze

25 4shared

26 Logmein

27 Joyent

28 Savvis

29 Navisite

30 Citrix systems

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. In-depth profiling of companies

