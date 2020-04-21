Smart Grid Security Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 10.65% During 2017-2025
The Global Smart Grid Security Market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.65% from 2017 to 2025.
A smart grid is an electrical grid which includes a variety of operational and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources. A smart grid, being online, can be vulnerable to various cyber attacks. Benefits of smart grid security system include – reduced system vulnerability to physical attack or cyber attack, operating resiliency against security disruptions, secure access and data privacy for smart grid information, optimized network reliability, computing, and operational support for grid communications, and establishment of a framework for compliance.
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Evolution and development of smart grids
1.2 Integration of smart grid IT and cyber security solutions
1.3 Growing cyber attacks
1.4 Requirements of regulations and standards
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Maintaining cyber security standards
2.2 Lack of security awareness among smart grid stakeholders
Market Segmentation:
The Global Smart Grid Security Market is segmented on the security type, component, deployment model, subsystem, and region.
1. By Security Type:
1.1 Application security
1.2 Endpoint security
1.3 Database security
1.4 Network security
2. By Component:
2.1 Solution
2.1.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM)
2.1.2 Antivirus and antimalware
2.1.3 Encryption
2.1.4 Firewall
2.1.5 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
2.1.6 Security and vulnerability management
2.1.7 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
2.2 Service
2.2.1 Managed Service
2.2.2 Professional Service
2.2.2.1 Training and education
2.2.2.2 Consulting services
2.2.2.3 Support and maintenance
3. By Deployment Model:
3.1 Cloud-based
3.2 On-premise
4. By Subsystem:
4.1 Demand response
4.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/Industrial Control System (ICS)
4.3 Home energy management
4.4 Advanced metering infrastructure
5. By Region:
5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
5.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Cisco Systems, Inc.
2. Elster Solutions
3. Intel Security (Mcafee)
4. N-Dimension Solutions, Inc.
5. IBM Corporation
6. Symantec Corporation
7. Leidos
8. Siemens AG
9. Alertenterprise
10. BAE Systems PLC
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:
Research study on the Global Smart Grid Security Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.
The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.
