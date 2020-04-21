The Global Smart Grid Security Market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.65% from 2017 to 2025.

A smart grid is an electrical grid which includes a variety of operational and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources. A smart grid, being online, can be vulnerable to various cyber attacks. Benefits of smart grid security system include – reduced system vulnerability to physical attack or cyber attack, operating resiliency against security disruptions, secure access and data privacy for smart grid information, optimized network reliability, computing, and operational support for grid communications, and establishment of a framework for compliance.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059596

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Evolution and development of smart grids

1.2 Integration of smart grid IT and cyber security solutions

1.3 Growing cyber attacks

1.4 Requirements of regulations and standards

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Maintaining cyber security standards

2.2 Lack of security awareness among smart grid stakeholders

Market Segmentation:

The Global Smart Grid Security Market is segmented on the security type, component, deployment model, subsystem, and region.

1. By Security Type:

1.1 Application security

1.2 Endpoint security

1.3 Database security

1.4 Network security

View Source Of Related Reports:

Smart Grid Security Market

Identity And Access Management Market

Network Forensics Market

Consumer IAM Market

Cloud Security Market

Mobile Encryption Market

Log Management Market

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

2.1.2 Antivirus and antimalware

2.1.3 Encryption

2.1.4 Firewall

2.1.5 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

2.1.6 Security and vulnerability management

2.1.7 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Professional Service

2.2.2.1 Training and education

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

2.2.2.3 Support and maintenance

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Subsystem:

4.1 Demand response

4.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/Industrial Control System (ICS)

4.3 Home energy management

4.4 Advanced metering infrastructure

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Elster Solutions

3. Intel Security (Mcafee)

4. N-Dimension Solutions, Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. Symantec Corporation

7. Leidos

8. Siemens AG

9. Alertenterprise

10. BAE Systems PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059596

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Smart Grid Security Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609