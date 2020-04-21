The Global Security Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Security Analytics refer to a variety of security event data collection, filtering, integrating, and linking tools that provide a detailed overview of the security of an organizationÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s digital infrastructure. Security analytics tools analyze log and event data from applications, endpoint controls and network defenses. Security analytics tools benefits the organizations in several ways including Ã¢â‚¬â€œ maintaining regulatory compliance, proactive security incident detection and response, improved forensics capabilities, detecting insider threats, and analyze user behavior to detect potentially suspicious patterns.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of managed security services by organizations

1.2 Integration of security intelligence with big data analytics

1.3 Growing adoption of cloud-based security analytics solutions

1.4 Increasing levels of threats and security breaches

1.5 Requirement of regulations and compliances

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor knowledge about advanced threats among end users

2.2 Lack f advanced security analytics implementation

2.3 Budget constraints and costly innovation

2.4 Lack of technical expertise

Market Segmentation:

The Global Security Analytics Market is segmented on the organization size, service, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Service:

2.1 Managed Service

2.2 Professional Service

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 Cloud

3.2 On-premises

4. By Application:

4.1 Application Security Analytics

4.2 Web Security Analytics

4.3 Endpoint Security Analytics

4.4 Network Security Analytics

4.5 Others

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.7 Manufacturing

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Fireeye, Inc.

3. EMC RSA

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6. Arbor Networks, Inc.

7. Alien Vault, Inc.

8. Alert Logic, Inc.

9. Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

10. Logrhythm, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Security Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

