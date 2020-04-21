Detailed Study on the Global Construction in TurkeyKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 Market

Summary

The slump in construction activity in Turkey deepened in 2019, with the industry contracting by 8.0% in real terms, following a decline of 2.1% in 2018. The countrys economic woes have severely impacted construction activity; the depreciation in the lira and high interest rates have pushed up construction costs and the cost of borrowing, such that the viability of projects has been eroded and firms are reportedly bringing projects to a halt. Increasing numbers of construction companies have also collapsed or have sought bankruptcy protection.

There are still factors that could prop up the industry towards the latter part of the forecast period, notably the governments focus on developing transport, residential and energy infrastructure. The industry is expected to recover in 2020, with growth continuing through the latter part of forecast period (2020-2024). The industrys output value is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 5% during the period of 2020-2024, with new investment in manufacturing plants and the governments focus on developing the countrys infrastructure projects. In July 2019, the parliament passed its 11th five-year development plan 2019-2023, under which the government aims to turn country into a US$1.1 trillion economy, as well as generate US$226.6 billion of income from exports by 2023. To achieve this target, the government aims to deploy high speed internet cables across the country to implement additive manufacturing, robotics, the internet of things, artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies in the manufacturing sector. Through this, the government aims to attract foreign manufacturing companies and increase manufacturing production.

The governments focus to develop the energy sector – in particular renewable energy – is also expected to drive the industrys growth over the forecast period. In September 2019, the government issued a license for the construction of a nuclear power plant to Russias Rosatom. In addition, the Emba Electricity Production company, a joint-venture Chinese and Turkish company, is investing TRY10.7 billion (US$1.7 billion) to build the Emba Hunutlu power plant by 2021.

However, the ongoing currency crisis in the country, coupled with high unemployment, are expected to have a negative impact on Turkeys economy, which could have an adverse impact on construction spending. Disputes between the US and Turkey are also expected to hold back the countrys economic growth over the forecast period. In October 2019, the US imposed a 50% trade tariff on Turkeys steel, and also halted trade negotiation talks with the country.

The industrys output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% over the forecast period, according to GlobalData.

GlobalDatas Construction in Turkey – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Turkish construction industry, including –

– The Turkish construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Turkish construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Turkey. It provides –

– Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Turkey, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

