Detailed Study on the Global Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 Market

The report on the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 in each end-use industry.

Summary

Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2023, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Hungary.

Fleet card volumes rose by 5.7%, from 651.1 million liters in 2018 to 688.2 million liters in 2019

Scope

– The total number of service stations in Hungary grew by 4.7%, from 2,068 in 2018 to 2,165 in 2019.

– More than 90,000 new fuel cards will be issued during 2019-2023, resulting in a total of 0.8 million cards in the market by 2023.

– Out of the total active cards in the market, 78% will be held by fleet vehicles and 22% by CRT vehicles.

– Fuel card volumes will rise by 26.5% during the 2019-2023 period, reaching 1.9 billion liters in 2023.

Reasons to Buy

– Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Eastern European Europe fuel card markets.

– Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

– Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

– Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

– Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Eastern European markets, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Essential Findings of the Fuel Cards in Hungary 2019 Market Report: