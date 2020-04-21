Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on X-ray Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2027

The global X-ray market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this X-ray market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the X-ray market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the X-ray market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the X-ray market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

 
Global X-ray Market, by Product Type
  • Stationary X-ray
  • Portable X-ray
    • Mobile X-ray
    • Handheld X-ray
Global X-ray Market, by Technology
  • Analog X-ray
  • Digital X-ray
    • Computed Radiography
    • Direct Digital Radiography

Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Type

  • Photostimulable Storage Phosphor (PSP) Detectors
  • Flat Panel Detectors
    • Indirect FPDs
    • Direct FPDs
  • Other X-ray Detectors (CCD, CMOS, X-ray Films, etc.)
Global X-ray Market, by Applications
  • Cardiovascular
  • Respiratory
  • Dental
  • Mammography
  • Others (Abdominal, Orthopedic, etc.)
Global X-ray Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Africa
  • Rest of the World (RoW)