The global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of styrene acrylonitrile resins vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of styrene acrylonitrile resins for each end-user has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global level. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into end-user segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the styrene acrylonitrile resins market in 2015 and the forecast for the next eight years. Size of the global styrene acrylonitrile resins market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn. Market size and forecast for each end-user segment has been provided in the context of the global and regional market. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand generated from different end-users. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating growth of the global SAN resins market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Prices of commonly utilized grades of styrene acrylonitrile resins in each end-user have been considered, and customized end-user pricing has not been included. Demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins in each end-user. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on expected demand in styrene acrylonitrile resins end-users.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players include LG Chem Ltd., INOES Styrolution Group GmbH, SABIC, TRINSEO S.A., Chi Mei Corporation, Techno Polymer Co., Ltd., INEOS ABS (USA) Corporation, and Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation. Company profiles comprise attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

The report segments the global styrene acrylonitrile market as follows:

Styrene Acrylonitrile Resins Market – End-user Analysis

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronic appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Building & construction

Others (Including medical, graft polyols, etc.)

Styrene Acrylonitrile Resins Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market report?

A critical study of the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market share and why? What strategies are the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market? What factors are negatively affecting the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market growth? What will be the value of the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market by the end of 2029?

