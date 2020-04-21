The global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market segmentation, during the forecast period. This chapter provides the overview of regulations, drivers, restraints, and trends in the Japan pharma-grade synthetic camphor market.

Chapter 11 – China Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find important factors that can make a huge impact on the growth of the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market in China based on the market segmentation, during the forecast period. This chapter provides the overview of regulations, drivers, restraints, and trends in the Japan pharma-grade synthetic camphor market.

Chapter 12 – MEA Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter provides information on how the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market will grow in the major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, and South Africa, during the period 2013-2028.

Chapter 13 – Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Market players featured in the report includes Merck KGaA, Oriental Aromatics Limited, Saptagir Camphor Limited, Mangalam Organics Limited, Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Rochem International, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Aldon Corporation, Prinova Group LLC. and Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Chapter 14 – Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan (APECJ), Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 15 – Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Formulation

Based on the formulation, the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market is segmented into topical and inhalation. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market and market attractive analysis based on the formulation.

Chapter 16 – Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Application

Based on the application, the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market is segmented into respiratory disorders, muscular rheumatism, counterirritant & antipruritic and others (topical analgesic, cold sores, minor burns, antifungal, hemorrhoids, topical antitussive & expectorant, astringent, rubefacient, etc.). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market and market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 17 – Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market is segmented into conventional B2B and online B2B channel. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market and market attractive analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the pharma-grade synthetic camphor market.

Each market player encompassed in the Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

