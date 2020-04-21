Polyolefins Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2028
Polyolefins are produced after polymerization of oil or natural gas where catalysts are used to join short chains of chemicals (monomers) to form long chains (polymers). Polymers are solid thermoplastics. They are processed using film extrusion or molding. Their versatility makes them the most used plastics, of which the most popular are PE (Polyethylene) and PP (Polypropylene).
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233565
PE is a chemically resistant and a durable plastic. PP is the other extremely popular thermoplastic polymer. It is widely used in packaging and labeling, textiles, stationery, plastic parts and reusable containers, laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, automotive components, etc.
Extensive competitive and strategy analysis is covered in this report. Companies profiled include BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), LyondellBasell Industries, DuPont, Braskem, Aryasasol among others.
The popularity of polyolefins has been largely motivated due to its extremely diverse applications. Polyolefins are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, transportation, consumables, electronics, building, construction, etc., blow molding that includes blow molded bottles for juice, milk, motor oil, laundry detergents, etc. and fibers and tapes mostly used in building & construction, etc. Another motivating factor is the easy availability of raw materials and the huge demand from China. The growth in the industry is largely driven from packaging and construction industry.
The industry has received a huge push from the demand from various sectors and the continuous innovation. Of these, innovations in packaging applications have resulted in adoption of polyolefins packaging materials in a big way. Food packaging that mostly comprises of thin walled containers and films, has found a huge market in both the developed and developing countries. The huge demand in Asia-Pacific market is one of the primary drivers for polyolefins industry. A number of companies have also established their presence in Asia-Pacific to meet the demand primarily from various industries in China.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233565
Companies Profiled include
1. BASF
2. Dow Chemical Company
3. Bayer AG
4. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
5. LyondellBasell Industries
6. DuPont
7. Braskem
8. Aryasasol
9. Indian Petrochemicals Corporation
10. Formosa Plastics
11. Akzo Nobel/Imperial Chemical Industries
12. Evonik Industries
13. Asahi Kasei
14. Toray Industries
15. Chevron Phillips
16. PPG Industries
17. Shin-Etsu Chemical
18. PTT Group
19. Cargill
20. Mitsubishi Chemical
21. Rogers Corporation
22. PolyOne Corporation
23. Lotte Chemical
24. Total Petrochemical
25. Hitachi Chemical
26. Arkema
27. Lanxess
28. INEOS
This Research Report covers
1. Historical data
2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028
3. Industry Analysis
4. Competitive Analysis
5. Key geographic growth data
6. Deep profiles top competitive companies .
Request for Complete Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233565
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
New Research Reports Available @Kenneth Research:
Biofuel Energy Market
Bacterial Colony Counter Market
Active Pharma Ingredient Market
Zika Virus Market
Western Blot Imagers Market
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2018-2027 Key Players Playing a Vital Role in Growth - April 21, 2020
- Orthopedic Software Market is estimated to reach $24645 million by 2028 by Registering CAGR of 6.1% - April 21, 2020
- Perimeter Security Market – Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region Forecast to 2028 - April 21, 2020