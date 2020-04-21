Polyolefins are produced after polymerization of oil or natural gas where catalysts are used to join short chains of chemicals (monomers) to form long chains (polymers). Polymers are solid thermoplastics. They are processed using film extrusion or molding. Their versatility makes them the most used plastics, of which the most popular are PE (Polyethylene) and PP (Polypropylene).

PE is a chemically resistant and a durable plastic. PP is the other extremely popular thermoplastic polymer. It is widely used in packaging and labeling, textiles, stationery, plastic parts and reusable containers, laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, automotive components, etc.

Extensive competitive and strategy analysis is covered in this report. Companies profiled include BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), LyondellBasell Industries, DuPont, Braskem, Aryasasol among others.

The popularity of polyolefins has been largely motivated due to its extremely diverse applications. Polyolefins are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, transportation, consumables, electronics, building, construction, etc., blow molding that includes blow molded bottles for juice, milk, motor oil, laundry detergents, etc. and fibers and tapes mostly used in building & construction, etc. Another motivating factor is the easy availability of raw materials and the huge demand from China. The growth in the industry is largely driven from packaging and construction industry.

The industry has received a huge push from the demand from various sectors and the continuous innovation. Of these, innovations in packaging applications have resulted in adoption of polyolefins packaging materials in a big way. Food packaging that mostly comprises of thin walled containers and films, has found a huge market in both the developed and developing countries. The huge demand in Asia-Pacific market is one of the primary drivers for polyolefins industry. A number of companies have also established their presence in Asia-Pacific to meet the demand primarily from various industries in China.

