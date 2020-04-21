Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable material with rigidity and clarity similar to polystyrene (PS) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and is used in applications such as packaging, catering, agriculture, automobiles etc. PLA is one of the best products in emerging bioplastic market because of its availability specifically in regions where there is more demand such as the US, Europe, China, Japan and Thailand. Natural polymers, biopolymers, and synthetic polymers based on renewable resources are the basis for the twenty-first century portfolio of sustainable, eco-efficient plastics. These materials will replace petroleum-based polymers such as HDPE, PET, PPetc., which are used in similar applications.

PLA is relatively new and emerging market. Developed countries such as the US and Europe are the largest market for PLA; however, developing Asian nations such as China and Thailand are also becoming lucrative destinations for the PLA market. Raw material availability, infrastructure development, favorable government policies and awareness of environmental benefits of PLA are the major drivers for the PLA market in different geographies.

PLA has wide range of applications such as packaging, agriculture, catering, automobile, electronics, 3d printing, medical implants and construction materials.

Company Profile:

1. Natureworks Llc

2. BASF

3. Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

4. Futerro

5. Synbra

6. Teijin

7. Mitubishi holding corporation

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

