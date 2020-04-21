Physical Identity and Access Management Technology is a solution that works in identity management, it also disparate automating processes, physical security systems, and simplifying control of vendors, employees and other identities. PIAM software allows organization to manage the “life cycle” of identities as they relate to physical access; it includes synchronization of on/off-boarding across all systems harboring an identity record, access zone and profile management, and role-based physical access. These unified software systems can better meet the dual challenge of access control and identity verification by centralizing all identity information across relevant systems while applying rules based conformance.

Deployment of Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is increasing because of the development of technology and product, compliance mandates, a greater desire has developed to manage alternative user populations such as contractors and on-premises visitors, and a sharp emphasis is done on timely and secure access. Organizations should continue to work for the developments in external authorization capabilities because of the potentially benefits it consists.

The basic concept of Physical identity and access management technology is to make sure that no person or facility is on a place where it should not be present.

Factors those are driving the market are its ability to provide seamless end to end security management due to these benefits they are even suggested by the security managers. PIAM is also flourishing due to the emergence of promising markets such as airport, IT, Telecom, BFSI etc. Some of the challenges faced by the market are lack of support from investors and difficulty in dealing with multiple identities.

The demand for Physical identity and access market is expected to increase in forecasted period due to the increasing security and operation management concerns. Country level analysis has been done in our reports through which it can be concluded that North America is the leading market in the field followed by Europe and Asia pacific region.

