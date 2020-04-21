Perimeter Security Market – Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region Forecast to 2028
The global perimeter security market is driven by various factors such as growing investments in security systems, increasing government regulations for perimeter security, and various technological trends in video surveillance. However, reliability and high cost constraints are the major restraints for adoption of the perimeter security solutions among various industries. The companies are majorly focusing on R&D and investments in development of new technologies in order to expand the scope of perimeter security systems. Some of the major players in the market include; Anixter International, Axis Communications AB, Honeywell International Inc., Senstar, Xtralis, and Fiber Sensys Inc.
Perimeter security systems are electronic security systems that are installed in the outdoor premises in order to protect the external perimeter of a facility. Governments across the world are making significant efforts to initiate various smart city projects, keeping security as the main focus. Thus, perimeter security market is expected to boost by the emerging demand for smart infrastructure. While thermal cameras and video analytics are most preferred solutions other solutions, such as coax and fiber fence sensors, microwave, seismic sensors and radar are also experiencing significant growth. Significant innovations in security cameras to get more precise and clear picture are the major drivers for the market growth.
The report segmented global perimeter security market on the basis of solutions, services, industries and region. The country level analysis of each geographical region is the USP of our report. The analysis of the report is based on various parameters such as CCTV and video surveillance equipment revenue geographically, market growth of metal detector and scanners, Market growth of intrusion detection and so on. The data is collected through primary and secondary research. The report provides detailed analysis of key market players and their strategies.
Companies profiles include
1. Anixter International
2. Axis Communications AB
3. Honeywell International Inc.
4. Senstar
5. Xtralis
6. Cias
7. Fiber Sensys Inc.
8. Puretech Systems
9. Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems
10. Southwest Microwave Inc.
11. Tyco Systems
12. United Technologies Corporation
13. Schneider Electric SE
14. FLIR Systems Inc.
15. Advanced perimeter systems Ltd
16. AV tech
17. CNB technology
18. Kodicom
19. ActivIdentity
20. cyberArk
21. Breifcam
22. FST21
23. ABS consulting
24. Door king Inc
25. L-3 Klein associate
26. Dirak Inc
27. Dramex international Inc
28. Total security solutions
29. HIS sensing
30. Fiber sensys Inc
This Research report covers
1. Historical data
2.Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028
3.Industry Analysis
4.Competitive Analysis
5. Key geographic growth data
