According to the report insights Technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are expected Molecular Diagnostics Market to drive the market as they allow greater portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the introduction of MinION, by Nanopore Technologies offers an affordable and portable sequencer, catering to the users in point-of-care facilities and small peripheral laboratories, which is expected to boost the growth of global molecular diagnostics market.

Some of the Major Players in the Molecular Diagnostics Market Include:

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.

Technology Advancements; Creating Newer Opportunities

Molecular Diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.

