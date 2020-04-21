According to the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to be around US$ 10.2 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a 19.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The continual increase in the number of infectious diseases worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global microfluidics market. Other factors such increasing healthcare funding coupled with adoption of new technologies are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global microfluidics market between 2019 and 2030.Moreover, various universities are supporting the microfluidics technology and expanding its applications. University like University of Waterloo (Canada), Stanford University, University of Colorado (US), and Norwegian University of Science and Technology provide education on the topic of microfluidics.

Major Players in the Microfluidics Market

The prominent players in the global microfluidics market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.

Regional Analysis:

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries and increasing burden of infectious diseases is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the microfluidics market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with growing awareness among the population in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

BY TYPE



Introduction & Definition

Chips

Sensors

Micro-Pumps

Micro-needles

Others

BY MATERIAL



Introduction

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials

BY APPLICATION

Introduction

Pharmaceutical & Life Science

In-vitro Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Laboratory Testing

Other Applications

