Medical aesthetics is a term that relates to skin and beauty services. Wide range of beauty and skin treatment services available today. Advancements in different procedures have increased the familiarly among consumers with added benefits. Increasing use of improved technologies has supported the satisfaction of large population to avail these services. Medical aesthetics use numerous energy-based services and lasers for new treatment services. Among others, anti-ageing services are increasingly demanded by individuals reaching their 50s and above.

The continual growth of the medical aesthetic market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used to improve physical appearance of patients. Moreover, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures and therapies across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical aesthetic market between 2019 and 2030.

Major Players in the Medical Aesthetic Market

The prominent players in the global medical aesthetics market are Cutera, Inc., Cynosure (Hologic), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Galderma, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Solta Medical, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and El.En. S.P.A. among others.

Growing Factor:

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. The Anglia Ruskin University, based in England, has entered into an agreement with Allergen Inc., a medical aesthetic company, to develop educational program for practicing physicians in the Asia Pacific region on facial aesthetics.

Research Objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Medical Aesthetic consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Medical Aesthetic market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Medical Aesthetic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Medical Aesthetic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Content:

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario Snapshot

Application Horizon Assessment

Technological Advancement

GLOBAL MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

Introduction & Definition

Implants

Face Implants

Breast Implants

Soft Tissue

Other Implants

Body Contouring Devices

Liposuction Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Lasers & Energy Devices

Hair Removal

Tattoo Removal

Micro-Needling

Laser Skin resurfacing

Others

Aesthetic Products

Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers

Others

Accessories

GLOBAL MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USERS

Introduction

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Other End Users

