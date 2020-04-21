Logistics Market Comprehensive Research Report and Forecast to 2028
In 2029, the Logistics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Logistics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Logistics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Logistics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Logistics market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Logistics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Logistics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.
The logistics market is segmented as below:
Logistics market
By Type of Transport
- Road
- Waterways
- Rail
- Air
By Application
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Military
- Oil and Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)
By Customer Type
- B2C
- B2B
By Logistics Model
- First Party Logistics
- Second Party Logistics
- Third Party Logistics
- Fourth Party Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Research Methodology of Logistics Market Report
The global Logistics market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Logistics market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Logistics market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
