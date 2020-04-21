In 2029, the Logistics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Logistics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Logistics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Logistics market report on the basis of market players

Major players in the logistics market

Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.

The logistics market is segmented as below:

Logistics market

By Type of Transport

Road

Waterways

Rail

Air

By Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Military

Oil and Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)

By Customer Type

B2C

B2B

By Logistics Model

First Party Logistics

Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



