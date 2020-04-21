EU-28 had reportedly spent USD 1216 billion which is about 7% of the total GDP as of 2017.

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Infant Nutrition Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The growth of the global Infant Nutrition market is marked by several factors such as growing number of market players, increasing expenditure by governments across the world towards healthcare and other support services which is predicted to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period i.e. (2019-2028). Additionally, a positive GDP rate, rise in healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP on a continuous basis, rapidly growing health insurance and medical tourism gathering pace in countries such as Philippines, India, Indonesia and Thailand on account of their comparatively lower costs is driving the demand for Infant Nutrition over the forecast period. EU-28 recorded a total expenditure of USD 1216 billion which was about 7% of the total GDP as of 2017.

Asia Pacific region has reported the highest consumption for Infant Nutrition and is offering several opportunities for established as well as new market players to invest in Infant Nutrition market which is anticipated to achieve significant growth over the forecast period.

The U.S. incurred a per capita health expenditure of USD 9870 at a growth rate of 3.6% in 2016. The highest expenditure on health per capita based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) was incurred by the United States of America at USD 8078, by growing at an average of 3.5% in 2016. The healthcare expenditure per person grew at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period between 2013 and 2016.

The personal disposable incomes in Germany during the fourth quarter of 2018 rose to USD 560 billion from USD 553 billion in the previous year. Similarly, France recorded a rise in personal disposable incomes at USD 411 billion by end of the first quarter of 2019 as compared to USD 408 billion generated during the fourth quarter of 2018, which saw a slight decrease of 0.5% in personal disposable incomes during the quarter.

To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Infant Nutrition market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

