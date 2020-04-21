Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market: Acelity LP, ConvaTec Group, Smith＆Nephew, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke, Devon International Group, Medela AG, Talley Group, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH, DeRoyal Industries

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Segmentation By Product: Single-Use NPWT Equipment, Conventional NPWT Equipment

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Outpatient Surgery Center, Home Medical, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Single-Use NPWT Equipment

1.3.3 Conventional NPWT Equipment

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital, Clinic

1.4.3 Outpatient Surgery Center

1.4.4 Home Medical

1.4.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Acelity LP

8.1.1 Acelity LP Corporation Information

8.1.2 Acelity LP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Acelity LP Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 Acelity LP SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Acelity LP Recent Developments

8.2 ConvaTec Group

8.2.1 ConvaTec Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 ConvaTec Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ConvaTec Group Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 ConvaTec Group SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ConvaTec Group Recent Developments

8.3 Smith＆Nephew

8.3.1 Smith＆Nephew Corporation Information

8.3.2 Smith＆Nephew Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Smith＆Nephew Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Smith＆Nephew SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Smith＆Nephew Recent Developments

8.4 Cardinal Health

8.4.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

8.4.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Cardinal Health Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 Cardinal Health SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

8.5 Mölnlycke

8.5.1 Mölnlycke Corporation Information

8.5.2 Mölnlycke Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Mölnlycke Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 Mölnlycke SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Mölnlycke Recent Developments

8.6 Devon International Group

8.6.1 Devon International Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Devon International Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Devon International Group Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Devon International Group SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Devon International Group Recent Developments

8.7 Medela AG

8.7.1 Medela AG Corporation Information

8.7.2 Medela AG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Medela AG Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Medela AG SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Medela AG Recent Developments

8.8 Talley Group

8.8.1 Talley Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Talley Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Talley Group Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Talley Group SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Talley Group Recent Developments

8.9 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH

8.9.1 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH Recent Developments

8.10 DeRoyal Industries

8.10.1 DeRoyal Industries Corporation Information

8.10.2 DeRoyal Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 DeRoyal Industries Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 DeRoyal Industries SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 DeRoyal Industries Recent Developments

9 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Distributors

11.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

