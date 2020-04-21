Peptide Therapeutics Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Peptide Therapeutics Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Peptide Therapeutics Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Peptide Therapeutics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Peptide Therapeutics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Peptide Therapeutics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the peptide therapeutics market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. It concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc. and others.

The global peptide therapeutics market has been segmented into:

By Application

Cancer

Metabolic

CVD

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infective

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Others

By Type

Innovative

Generic

By Technology

Liquid Phase

Solid Phase

Hybrid Phase

By Type of Molecule

Vasopressin

Somatostatin

Calcitonin

Immunopeptide

Natriuretic

Others

By API Peptide Type

In-house

CMO

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



