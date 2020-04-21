Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Demand for Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study
The global Fragment-based Drug Discovery market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fragment-based Drug Discovery market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Services Component
- Fragment Screening
- Biophysical Techniques
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
- Differential scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Assay (Thermal Shift)
- Fluorescence Polarization (FP)
- Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)
- X-ray Crystallography
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Biolayer Interferometry
- Mass Spectrometry
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Others (Biochemical Assays)
- Non-biophysical Techniques
- Fragment Optimization
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by End-user
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- CROs
- Academic and Research Institutions
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Each market player encompassed in the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fragment-based Drug Discovery market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fragment-based Drug Discovery market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
