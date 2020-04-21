Hosting infrastructure services provides virtualized computing resources such as software, hardware, servers, storage and other infrastructure components over the internet. Enterprises are widely using hosting infrastructure services due to the increasing volume of business and financial data among the businesses in many verticals. Hosting infrastructure services include digital content management and website infrastructure management. These services help the enterprises to decrease their operational costs of setting up an enterprise infrastructure and focus on core business related activities.

Market Size and Forecast

The hosting infrastructure service market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR. Flexibility to run important business applications & reliable and robust IT infrastructures are expected to the drive the growth of hosting infrastructure service market globally over the forecasted period. Rising penetration for hosting infrastructure services as they help in reducing the IT administration cost are also expected to contribute in the growth of hosting infrastructure service market over the forecasted period.

North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the rising focus on data center consolidation. The rapid growth in the use of cloud based storage services in this region also expected to grow the market of hosting infrastructure service over the forecasted period. Most of the enterprises accept the cloud computing technologies and growing demand for secure server are expected bolster the growth of hosting infrastructure service market in this region over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market due to the increase usage of virtualization infrastructure and adoption of cloud based services. The hosting infrastructure services industry in developing economies such as China and India are expected to rise due to increasing internet penetration among population. Increasing affordability of smart phones and mobile internet are also expected to stimulate the growth of hosting infrastructure service market in this region over the forecasted period.

Europe is expected to show a positive growth in terms of revenue over the forecasted period due to the presence of tremendous opportunities for hosting infrastructure service market in various verticals such as government sector. Latin America and Middle East regions are anticipated to grow at a significant pace due to increasing number of small to medium size businesses. Increase in shift from traditional on-premises deployment to the cloud-based deployment of various solutions across many industries are also expected to contribute in the growth of hosting infrastructure service market in this region over the forecasted period.

Leading Companies Of Global Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy, Hewlett Packard, Google, IBM Corporation, Rackspace Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Internap Corporation

Microsoft, and Other Key Players.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Cost saving is one of the major factor which drives the growth of hosting infrastructure service market globally as enterprises does not need to spend high cost on hardware, maintenance of hardware and networking equipment. Hosting infrastructure service provides end user to scale up and down their storage as this service is based on the pay-as-you-go pricing model which also expected to drive the market of hosting infrastructure service globally over the forecasted period. By adopting hosting infrastructure services, enterprises can concentrate on their core resources which also expected to contribute in the growth of hosting infrastructure service market globally.

Growing technological advancements and IT penetration in developing countries such as China are expected to contribute immensely in the growth of global hosting infrastructure service market over the forecasted period. Increasing number of small and medium size businesses across the globe along with adoption of online business models are also expected to drive the market growth of hosting infrastructure service over the forecasted period. Immediate resource allocation, globally connected servers and availability of enterprise grade hardware at low cost drives the growth of hosting infrastructure service market globally.Increase in complication of network architecture can be act as a restraint which likely to hamper the growth of hosting infrastructure service market globally.

