Market Dynamics

An increasing need for security and protective measures at workplace combined with technological advancements and strict government regulations have enabled companies to use hazmat suits on a large scale. Other factors that drive the market include an expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries along with the rise of chemical industry, nuclear power plants and oil explorations and oilfield service globally.

However, the higher pricing of specialized protecting clothing and undesirable fluctuations in alien currency swap rates restraint the market growth. Further, the difficulty involved in working in a hazmat suit due to less flexibility and poor ventilation leading to the reduction in oxygen level also limits the growth of the market.

Hazmat is a shortened term used for hazardous material. A hazmat suit is an overall garment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances, including chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive materials. These suits are usually combined with self-contained breathing device (SCBA) to make sure a supply of breathable air.

These are mostly used by fire-fighters, personnel responding to toxic spills, Emergency Medical Technicians, specialists cleaning up contaminated facilities, paramedics, researchers, and workers in toxic environments. The requirement for hazmat suits primarily depends upon the level of risk and situation of crisis.

Market Segmentation

The market for hazmat suits is segmented on the lines of type, application, safety standards, and end users. The two type of Hazmat suit are Gas/vapour protection and Splash protection. On the basis of application the market is classified into hazardous materials, infection control and biohazard, chemical waste and others. In terms of safety standards the market is subdivided into Level A, Level B, and Level C and other. Further, under end user segmentation the market covers healthcare, utilities,construction, mining and metallurgy, oil and gas, transportation, manufacturing, and others.



Regional/Geographic Analysis

Globally the market for hazmat suit is rapidly increasing. Currently, the market is prominent in North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for hazmat suits due to increase in the economic activates and adoption of advanced waste management practices in the region.Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Key Players

The major participants in the global hazmat suits market include Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc, Workrite Uniform Company Inc, Globe Manufacturing Co LLC, Royal Ten Cate NV, Ansell Limited, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., 3M Co, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Lion Apparel Inc, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, and Teijin Ltd among others.

