The European cleanroom technology market generated $1,126.6 million revenue in 2017 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The factors boosting the market are increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for cleanroom products in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries. Cleanroom is an enclosed space, specifically constructed to prevent the harmful effects of airborne particles, including hair, dust, microorganisms, chemicals and radiation. These are built to carry out research and development of genetically engineered and healthcare products.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] http://bit.ly/2JT1P0q

The cleanroom technology market in Europe has been segmented by product, construction, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into consumables and equipment. Of the two, cleanroom consumables accounted for a larger revenue share in the market (over 50.0%) in 2017. Due to the growing demand for cleanroom consumables in pharmaceutical, medical devices, semiconductor, and biotechnology industries and hospitals to keep the environment sterile, the category witnessed growth.

Now, coming to the construction segment, the European cleanroom technology market is categorized into hardwall, softwall, standard, and pass-through cleanrooms. Out of these, the standard cleanroom category led the market in 2017 and is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the near future as well. The reason for its dominance in the market is the considerable number of pharmaceutical and medical devices companies choosing it for the manufacturing processes.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://bit.ly/2VIUcxP

EUROPE CLEANROOM TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Consumables Safety Cleaning

Equipment

By Construction

Standard Cleanrooms

Hardwall Cleanrooms

Softwall Cleanrooms

Pass-Through Cleanrooms

By End User