segmented as follows:
- By Product Form
- By Refractory Mineral
- By End Use Industry
- By Region
On the basis of product form, the global refractories market is segmented into:
- Monolithic & Other Unshaped
- Bricks & Other Shapes
On the basis of refractory mineral, the global refractories market is segmented into:
- Bauxite
- Alumina
- Kaolin
- Magnesia
- Graphite
- Zircon
On the basis of end-use industry, the global refractories market is segmented into:
- Steel
- Cement
- Nonferrous Metals
- Glass
- Others
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- China
- India
- Japan
- South East Asia & Pacific (SEA & Pacific)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Examples of some of the key players included in this study on the global refractories manufacturers are Vesuvius plc, RHI Magnesita, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Chosun Refractories ENG Co., Ltd., Calderys Refractories Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Refratechnik Holding GmbH, etc.
Our Research Methodology
The market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of different products are deduced on the basis of different products, where the average price of each product is inferred across all the eight assessed regions. The market value of the global refractories market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.
For the 8-year forecast of the global refractories market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.
In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global refractories market is concerned.
