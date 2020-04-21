The Global Ethernet Controller Market was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.71 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2017 to 2025.

Ethernet controller is a component of computer hardware used for controlling the connection to wired networks. It is a vital component for managing Internet connections and other related network functions. A software driver controls the onboard functions of the network device. Benefits of ethernet controllers include Ã¢â‚¬â€œ flexibility, ease of expansion, control, growth capabilities, and centralized authentication.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for integration of advanced features

1.2 Increasing demand for high-performance applications

1.3 Need for ethernet controllers in automotive to revolutionize driving experiences

1.4 Easy interface with16 and 32-bit embedded CPUs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High prices leads to poor profit margins

2.2 Issues with continuous upgradation of drivers for optimum performance

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ethernet Controller Market is segmented on the bandwidth, function, packaging, application, and region.

1. Bandwidth:

1.1 Ethernet

1.2 Fast Ethernet

1.3 Gigabit Ethernet

2. By Function:

2.1 Integrated

2.2 PHY

3. By Packaging:

3.1 QFN

3.2 QFP

3.3 Flip-chips and grid array

3.4 Others

4. By Application:

4.1 Embedded systems

4.2 Servers

4.3 Routers and Switches

4.4 Desktop systems

4.5 Consumer applications

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Microchip

2. Silicon Laboratories

3. Cavium

4. Marvell

5. Intel

6. DAVICOM

7. Broadcom

9. Cirrus Logic

10. Microsemi

11. Texas Instruments

12. Realtek

13. Synopsys

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

