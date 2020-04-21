The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Energy utility analytics enables near real-time analysis of processes, thereby helping in optimization of operations through efficient identification and isolation of inefficiencies and failures. The energy utility analytics have several benefits including – vendor performance & risk management, demand forecasting, spend analytics, inventory optimization, logistics & routing analytics, and predictive analytics.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of cloud technology in energy and utility sector

1.2 Increasing demand for energy

1.3 Rising demand from consumer about their energy consumption pattern

1.4 Emergence of smart grid and its usage in energy and utility sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise

2.2 Poor data management

Market Segmentation:

The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market is segmented on the application, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Emergency Response Management

1.2 Load Research & Forecasting

1.3 Predictive Maintenance

1.4 Transmission & Distribution Management

1.5 Meter Operation & Optimization

1.6 Workforce Management

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Operations

2.1.1.1 Logistics & Supply Chain Analytics

2.1.1.2 Financial & Revenue Analytics

2.1.1.3 Customer Analytics

2.1.2 Infrastructure

2.1.2.1 Smart Grid Analytics

2.1.2.2 Risk Analytics

2.1.2.3 Asset Optimization Analytics

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Consulting services

2.2.2 Support and Maintenance

2.2.3 Deployment and Integration

2.2.4 Managed services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premises

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Utilities

4.1.1 Waste and Recycle

4.1.2 Water

4.1.3 Electricity

4.2 Energy, Oil, and Gas

4.2.1 Renewable Energy

4.2.2 Nuclear Power

4.2.3 Natural Gas

4.2.4 Oil

4.2.5 Coal

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Schneider Electric Company

2. Eaton Corporation

3. Tibco Software Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. SAP SE

6. Intel Corporation

7. Capgemini

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Cisco Systems Inc.

10. Ericsson

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

