Summary

The term low-intensity warfare (LIW) has been around for decades and had a variety of names, including grey zone warfare, measures short of war, and hybrid warfare. LIW covers a wide range of activities among states, from peaceful competition to conflicts below full-scale warfare. LIWs can also include activities by non-state actors (e.g. criminal or terrorist groups) which can have a disruptive impact on citizens daily lives, or a states ability to maintain security.

Full-scale warfare disrupts the whole of a countrys society, economy and politics, but LIWs can also inflict a huge social and economic cost through a protracted series of long-term actions. That cost depends on the power factors each side has available, how effectively each one can tackle the problem, and the nature of each sides interests being affected.

Scope

– The main trends in the low-intensity warfare over the next 12 to 24 months are highlighted. We classify these trends into three categories: technology trends, regulatory trends, and macroeconomic trends.

– The report includes an insightful industry analysis of the low-intensity warfare and key use cases highlighting how armed forces around the world have started working on the development and implementation of the technology.

– This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our thematic engine.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LowIntensity WarfareThematic Research sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

