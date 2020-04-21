A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market.

As per the report, the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market are highlighted in the report. Although the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market

Segmentation of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market.

Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor: Novel Modality Developments Offering Framework for Non-Invasive Evaluation

Healthcare professionals recommend intrapartum fetal heart rate (FHR) monitor during labor for proper assessment of fetal wellbeing. Despite high penetration, fetal scalp electrode monitor and external Doppler have been deemed to have significant shortcomings, which in turn has led toward the development of non-invasive modality technologies as possible alternatives. Intrapartum fetal heart rate monitoring using Electronic Uterine Monitoring (EUM) is considered to be a notable development in the field.

Comparative analysis carried out between accuracy of FHR trace via novel EUM, and fetal scalp electrode monitor and external Doppler has shown accuracy of the former to be significant higher. Intrapartum FHR via EUM has been proved to be accurate and valid, offering higher yields in correlations with the internal scalp electrode monitoring and external Doppler. Such novel modality developments are likely to impart greater framework for intrapartum FHR’s non-invasive evaluation.

Important questions pertaining to the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

