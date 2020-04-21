In 2017, the installed capacity of the energy storage market was 6,275.4 megawatt (MW) and is predicted to reach 51,426.0 MW in 2023, advancing at a 42.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is registering growth due to the increasing energy cost, rising demand for unconventional sources of energy, increased usage of lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries, and surging demand for energy storage systems because of the problem of pollution associated with conventional sources. Energy storage systems enable the effective integration of renewable energy and provide clean and resilient energy supply.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-storage-market/report-sample

A key driving factor of the energy storage market is the surging demand for unconventional sources of energy, such as solar and wind energy and hydro power, due to rapid urbanization. The reason for this is that these sources of energy produce clean power and can cater to the rising need for energy as they are available in abundance. Moreover, storage technologies have great potential for smoothing out the electrical supply from these sources and making sure that the supply of electricity that is generated matches the requirement.

During the forecast period, the energy storage market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), with a CAGR of 45.4%. Currently, energy storage systems are considered as a next level of upgradation in smart grid technologies by Asian power utilities. With increasing demand for smart grid (an electricity supply network that uses digital communication technology), governments of different countries in the region are shifting to such grids, in order to meet the electricity and power supply. This further drives the market growth in the region.

The growing adoption of energy storage systems in the transportation sector is a key trend in the energy storage market. The transportation sector is witnessing rapid growth due to the rise in the economic status of consumers, resulting in the increasing demand for advanced vehicles. While before, the manufacturers did not have the technology to make vehicles energy efficient, now with the changing research & development scenario, they have started making use of storage technologies in different components. This is expected to drive the market in the near future.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=energy-storage-market

Energy Storage Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global energy storage market are Greensmith Energy, S&C Electric Company, LG CNS, NEC Energy Solution, Younicos, Fluence, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Duke Energy, Convergent Energy and Power LP, Duke Energy, Tesla, and Nextra Energy.

GLOBAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Mechanical Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) Others

Electrochemical Lithium-Ion (LI-ION) battery Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Battery Others

Thermal Pumped Heat Electrical Storage (PHES) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Others

Chemical Hydrogen Energy Storage Solar Power to Gas

Others

By Application

Fuel saving

Arbitrage

Ancillary Services

Back Up Supply

Others

By Installation

Front of Meter

Behind the Meter

By Geography