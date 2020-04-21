COVID-19 impact: Automotive After Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2026
Global Automotive After Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Automotive After market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Automotive After market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Automotive After market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Automotive After market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive After. In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Automotive After market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Automotive After market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Automotive After market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Automotive After market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Automotive After market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Automotive After market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Automotive After market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Automotive After market landscape?
Segmentation of the Automotive After Market
The major players profiled in this report include:
Advance Auto Parts
Amazon.com
Alibaba Group Holding
AutoZone
eBay
O’Reilly
Genuine Parts Company
PepBoys
Napa Online
JC Whitney
1A Auto
Rock Auto
Chinabrands
Keystone Automotive
Racerseq
Partsmultiverse
BuyAutoParts
CarParts.com
ACDelco
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Wheels and Tires
Brakes and Brake Pads
Automotive Electronics
Air, Fuel, Emission & Exhaust
Tools, Fluids & Garage
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing for each application, including-
Sedan
SUV
Commercial Vehicle
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Automotive After market
- COVID-19 impact on the Automotive After market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Automotive After market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
