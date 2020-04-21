Companies in the Concrete Block and Brick market are vying suggestive steps to tackle the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Exhaustive research about COVID-19 is providing present-day techniques and alternative methods to mitigate the impact on Coronavirus on the revenue of the Concrete Block and Brick market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Concrete Products

CEMEX

Brampton Brick

Tristar Brick & Block LTD

Hi-Way Concrete

Ideal Concrete Block

McNear Brick & Block

LEE MASONRY PRODUCTS

Tianjin Guofeng Jiancai

Qingchang Jiancai

Zhejiang JIanfeng Group

Supreme Concrete

Columbia Block & Brick

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clay Bricks

Concrete Bricks and Blocks

Calcium Silicate Bricks

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete

Others

Segment by Application

Building

Path

Parterre

Other

