Market Overview:

The Global Contact Center Analytics Market was valued at USD 624.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,398.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Contact centre analytics helps organizations realize one of their key objectives â€“ reduce the costs of operations while maintaining customer satisfaction. Contact centre analytics combines speech analytics, customer experience analytics. Contact centers helps to analyze data, combining information on what has occurred in the past, present events, and projected future actions. Then theyâ€™re using the insight that they gain from this analysis to direct, optimize, and automate their decision making.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emerging social media analytics

1.2 Increasing demand for predictive analytics and real-time monitoring and analytics

1.3 Rising demand for speech and text analytics

1.4 Growing requirement for better customer experience management solutions

1.5 Emerging of cloud computing

1.6 Growing compliance requirements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High infrastructural and operational costs

2.2 Concerns for consumer data privacy

2.3 Poor holistic analytics approach in contact centers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Contact Center Analytics Market is segmented on the application, organization size, component, deployment model, application, touch point, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Customer Experience Management

1.2 Automatic Call Distributor

1.3 Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

1.4 Log Management

1.5 Risk and Compliance Management

1.6 Workforce Optimization

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.1.1 Text Analytics

3.1.2 Speech Analytics

3.1.3 Cross-Channel Analytics

3.1.4 Performance Analytics

3.1.5 Predictive Analytics

3.2 Services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premises

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Travel and Hospitality

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Education

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mitel Networks Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Genpact Limited

4. Verint Systems Inc.

5. Oracle Corporation

6. Genesys

7. Enghouse Interactive

8. Servion Global Solutions

9. Callminer

10. Nice Ltd.

11. Five9, Inc.

12. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13. 8×8, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Contact Center Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

