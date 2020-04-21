Cardiovascular operations today suffer from being an outcome of multiple systems, outdated technology and bulk of data. The providers of healthcare are looking forward to modernize their cardiovascular departments with the cardiovascular information system (CVIS). A CVIS solution allows organizations to get a modernized and optimized cardiovascular service line. CVIS is a data driven technology i.e. information of patient comes from integrated hemodynamic system, echo machines, electrocardiogram (ECG) carts along with third-party integrated monitoring systems all these are stored with the remaining measurements and nurse charting captured in the course of the procedure. All this information is kept in cardiovascular information system database as a patient record.

Cardiovascular information system market is proceeding towards its maturity level hence this seems to be bright opportunity for organizations to move strategically for of a new system. There are large numbers of vendors in the market providing good competition. Today, there are number of companies providing similar products well integrated for a great system performance.

It is expected that the global cardiovascular information systems market will see a growth of CAGR 9.07% between 2018 and 2028 approximately. The web based segment is expected to see higher growth among the other segments of Cardio vascular information system

There are many factors which are driving the market such as the increasing cardio vascular diseases which in turn are increasing the market for cardiovascular information system; it also supports many cardiology specialty and sub specialty areas. Cardiovascular information system focuses on both operational as well as clinical excellence at the same time reduces the chances for medical error. Using the CVIS system, managers can track data to reduce cost and increase revenues of the organization. Although CVIS has a lot of factors which are driving the market there are also some restraints faced by this field such as the high cost of CVIS solutions is a major challenge and also the selection of the vendors add to the list of challenges.

The market is dominated by North America, Europe following the list. Asia pacific region is also growing with a good pace.

Companies Mentioned:

1 Philips healthcare

2 Mckesson corporation

3 GE healthcare

4 Siements healthcare

5 Merge healthcare

6 AGFA healthcare

7 Lumedx

8 Digisonics

9 Fujifilm Medical systems

10 Cerner corporation

11 Medstreaming

